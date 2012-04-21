US

WATCH: Jennifer Lawrence Wears A Tight Dress, Shoots Arrows At People For Real

William Wei

Jennifer Lawrence stopped by Spanish TV show El Hormiguero to promote The Hunger Games this week, and the host challenged her to an arrow shoot-out using real people as targets.

Wearing a figure-hugging dress, Lawrence took a second to switch into Katniss mode. The arrows she was given were plastic but Lawrence’s archery skills were very much real and managed to hit all 3 of the targets.

Watch below Katniss in action on Spanish television:

 

Produced by Will Wei

