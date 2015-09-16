LIVE: Jeff Bezos is making a 'significant announcement' about his space company

One of the leading private space industries in America — next to SpaceX, Boeing, and Orbital ATK Inc. — is Blue Origin, which is owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Blue Origin is a highly secretive company that has only just begun to announce some of its major accomplishments in the rocket industry, like its first successful launch of its “New Shepard” space vehicle on April 29.

And today, Bezos is in Cape Canaveral set to make a “significant announcement regarding the commercial launch industry,” according to a media invitation.

The announcement is being televised on NASA TV starting at 9:45 a.m. ET and is thought to shed light on Blue Origin’s intent to build commercial space rockets and launch them from Cap Canaveral Air Force Station.

Check out the announcement live below:



Blue Origin’s “New Shepard” spacecraft is designed to eventually boost six people to space, where they can experience weightlessness for 10 minutes before returning to Earth.

The ride is for entertainment and therefore not exclusively for astronauts, but these kinds of temporary spaceflights could become a new way for astronauts to train for coming space missions.

You can even sign up for an early notification service that will alert you the second Blue Origin starts selling tickets for a ride. You can sign up here.

NOW WATCH: This is how Elon Musk wants to drastically reduce the cost of space flight



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.