Watch Jason Calacanis Lose $90,000 In 210 Seconds

Youchie. Mahalo CEO Jason Calacanis went on a poker TV show called The Big Game, and, in the hand clipped out here, lost $90,000. He got pocket cowboys and didn’t bet hard enough pre-flop to scare off another player with sixes. Jason puts it best: “Brutal.” Update: Jason says there was a pre-flop limit and that he bet the max. Tougher beat, then. Jason also wants us to link to this.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.