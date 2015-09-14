WATCH: Japan's largest active volcano erupts

Japan’s largest active volcano, Mount Aso, erupted this morining sending ash and smoke thousands of metres into the air.

According to the country’s meteorological agency there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Flights in the area are believed to be have been delayed due to the ash.

Mount Aso, on Japan’s main southern island of Kyushu, is a popular spot to visit for tourists. Since the eruption government officials have warned visitors to stay away.

The eruption is not expected to have any impact on surrounding power or nuclear plants, the closest of which is 160km south of the site.

Here’s a look the gigantic eruption.

More to come.

