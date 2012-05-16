WATCH: James Lipton's Hilarious Advice for Mitt Romney

Taking inspiration from a Sunday comic strip in The New York Times, writer and poet James Lipton decided to re-enact Brian McFadden’s depiction of Romney being interviewed on Lipton’s “Inside the Actors Studio.”





In a blog post and video for New York magazine’s Daily Intel, Lipton offers some priceless advice for the Republican candidate. You’ll find everything from the prescription for curing Romney’s laugh here to what profession other than his own the presidential contender would like to attempt.

Watch the clip below:



