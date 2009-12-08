Watch Jack Dorsey's Square Device In Action

Earlier on CNBC, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey showed off how his new startup device Square works. A few key points:
- In terms of security: “None of the credit card information or the personal private information… is ever shared or stored on the device. So, everything is encrypted. It goes over a secure channel to our servers, and then it’s sent to the banks, and sent back to us.”
- Their goal is to give the devices away free of charge
- The business model will be based off of transaction charges
- They are aiming for a March 2010 launch
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.