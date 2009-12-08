Watch Jack Dorsey's Square Device In Action





Earlier on CNBC, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey showed off how his new startup device Square works. A few key points:

In terms of security: “None of the credit card information or the personal private information… is ever shared or stored on the device. So, everything is encrypted. It goes over a secure channel to our servers, and then it’s sent to the banks, and sent back to us.”

Their goal is to give the devices away free of charge

The business model will be based off of transaction charges

They are aiming for a March 2010 launch

