It Took 10 Seconds To Demolish A Landmark New Orleans Hotel

The landmark Grand Palace hotel in New Orleans has been demolished after standing for six decades.

The 17-story building fell into a heap of dust when it was imploded with 400 tons of explosives.

When it opened in the 1950s, the hotel was known as the Claiborne Towers, and was considered the biggest hotel in the American South. It was also once known as the Pallas Hotel.

The hotel was demolished to make way for a hospital.

