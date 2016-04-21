Watch ISIS' cash and infrastructure get wiped out by US-led coalition warplanes

The Combined Joint Task Force’s Operation Inherent Resolve recently released footage of precision airstrikes taking out ISIS-controlled infrastructure and financial facilities.

“The destruction of Daesh targets in Syria and Iraq further limits the group’s ability to project terror and conduct operations,” the task force said of the videos.

The first video, taken on March 16, shows an airstrike blowing up an ISIS financial storage facility near Al Qaim, Iraq.

The second shows a bridge being taken out near Hit, Iraq.

