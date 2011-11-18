WATCH: Irish Soccer Fan Sneaks Into Game As A Member Of Opposing Team

An Irish soccer fan recently traveled all the way to Estonia to watch the Irish national soccer team compete in a Euro 2012 play-off match. But Conor Cunningham had one small problem. He didn’t have a ticket.



Rather than pay €600 for a ticket, he decided to sneak into the game. According to Ryan Bailey of Dirty Tackle, Cunningham found an open door, a bag of balls, and a track suit for the Estonian national team. So naturally, Cunningham got dressed and headed out to the pitch where he took a seat on the Estonian bench.

Security eventually moved him from the bench. But for some reason they did not confiscate the clothes or the balls and didn’t eject him from the stadium.

And rather than be satisfied with that result, Cunningham decided to wonder onto the field to celebrate the Irish victory with members of the team…While still wearing an Estonian track suit.

Here is the video…



