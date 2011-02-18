WATCH: Iowa HS Wrestler Forfeits Rather Than Face Female Opponent

Photo: Screengrab Des Moines Register Video

Female wrestlers competed in the Iowa state high school tournament for the first time, according to the Des Moines Register. One of the two was actually victorious.Unfortunately, the winner, Cassy Herkelman, never actually got to pin her male opponent. Joel Northrup forfeited. His statement:



“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Cassy and Megan (Black, the tournament’s other female entrant) and their accomplishments. However, wrestling is a combat sport and it can get violent at times. As a matter of conscience and my faith, I do not believe that it is appropriate for a boy to engage a girl in this manner. It is unfortunate that I have been placed in a situation not seen in most of the high school sports in Iowa.”

Apparently, this hadn’t been an issue to date. But you can’t fault a man for his “conscience and [his] faith.”

