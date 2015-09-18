If you want an idea of how much Facebook has grown, watch this interview with a young Mark Zuckerberg from 11 years ago

Facebook is an absolute beast. It’s got over a billion users and it’s still one of the biggest, fastest growing companies out there right now — it’s even bigger than Google in some respects.

So it’s crazy to think about how just over a decade ago, Facebook was just another up-and-coming website.

There’s no better way to understand this shift than to look at a 2004 CNBC interview with CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who boasted at the time that his social network, “The Facebook,” just reached 100,000 registered users after launching earlier in the year.

“When we first launched we were hoping for 400-500 people,” Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg said he hoped to add more universities to Facebook later that year, and also “launch a bunch of side applications which should keep people coming back to the site and maybe make something cool.”

Little did he know Facebook’s platform would grow to extraordinary proportions, with apps for messaging, voice and video calling, writing notes, sending gifts, and so much more, resulting in billions of dollars in company revenue each year.

Check out a clip from Zuckerberg’s interview below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.