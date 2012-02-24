WATCH: Inside Barbara Corcoran's Park Avenue Apartment

Barbara Corcoran has not slowed down since she sold her namesake real estate company over 10 years ago.



She is a real estate expert in-residence for NBC, has authored a best-selling book “Shark Tales” and is the star of the reality show for entrepreneurs “Shark Tank,” now in its third season.

When she is not running around New York and Los Angeles, Corcoran enjoys her Park Avenue apartment on the Upper East Side, which she shares with her husband, their two children and a Shih Tzu named Max.

Watch below Business Insider‘s exclusive house tour of the place the queen of real estate calls home.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti and Daniel Goodman

