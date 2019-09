While American media is consumed with the shootings in Arizona, South Eastern Australia is battling catastrophic floods.



In this video a flash flood in Toowoomba, a city 79 miles west of Brisbane, washes away a parking lot of cars in a matter of minutes.

Keep this visual in mind when you want to start complaining about tomorrow’s snow storm!



