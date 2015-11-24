Watch incredible slow-motion video of some of the US military's heaviest guns in action



via GIPHY

A new video from Vickers Tactical gives a high-definition, slow-motion look at the US military’s heavy weapons in action.

This video features RPGs, grenade launchers, Carl Gustav Recoilless Rifles, Javelins, and more. The slow motion brilliantly captures the slightest detail of these deadly weapons.

The video captures things that are virtually invisible in full motion, like the fins deploying on a rocket fired from a Javelin, or the shockwave after a recoilless rifle fires.

Watch the full video bellow:





