WATCH: Incredible Footage Of Man Saving Baby's Life, Catching It Falling From 2nd Floor

A passer-by in China has saved the life of a one-year-old child that fell from a second-storey balcony in the southern Chinese city of Zhongshan.

SBS reports that the child had climbed onto a window ledge looking for his mother when he was spotted by the man, who crossed the road and waiting in heavy rain, ready to catch the child if he fell. The good samaritan made the most amazing catch to save the baby’s life.

CCTV footage caught the drama as it unfolded.

