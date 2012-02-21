WATCH: In This Emotional Scene, The Montreal Canadiens Paid Tribute To Gary Carter

In a move that shows how some athletes transcend their sport and are inextricably intertwined with a certain city, the Montreal Canadiens held a tribute, prior to yesterday’s game, for Gary Carter who recently passed away.



The tribute featured images of Gary Carter on the ice (here is another view), a short video, as well as Youppi, the current Canadiens and former Expos mascot, wearing his old Expos gear with a memorial patch.

Here is the video…





