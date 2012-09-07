A Massive Impromptu Dance Party Just Broke Out At The Democratic Convention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Democrats broke out into an impromptu here Thursday afternoon, apparently unable to contain their excitement in the build up to President Barack Obama’s speech tonight.

A group of about 50 passersby stopped to chant “four more years” groove out to a three-piece band and that was posted up in the epicentre, the shopping mall where cable news networks have set up shop just a few blocks from the Time Warner Cable centre.

Watch the video below — regardless of your political persuasion, it’ll probably make you smile.

