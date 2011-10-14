WATCH: IMF Official Ducks Egg During Turkish Student Protest

IMF official, Mark Lewis, was speaking at Uludağ University in Northern Turkey when a small group of students caused a brief disturbance, reports the Telegraph.



Shouting anti-IMF slogans, the group hurled an egg at the briefly terrified speaker. Luckily, Lewis possesses lightning quick reflexes and was able to duck out of the way of the projectile. Phew.

Have a look at the brief look of horror on Lewis’ face just before he realises it’s only an egg that was thrown.

WATCH:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.