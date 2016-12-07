WATCH IGNITION: Future of Digital -- Day Three

Welcome to the IGNITION 2016 Livestream – Business Insider’s flagship annual conference in New York City.
Watch here starting at 9am ET:
Here’s the lineup of speakers for Wednesday, December 7th.
|9:00am
|
Kick-off: War of the Worlds
Introduction: Geoff Ramsey, Chairman & Cofounder, eMarketer
|
9:05am
|
Presentation: The Fortress — Apple 2017
Gene Munster, Managing Director & Sr. Research Analyst, Piper Jaffray
|
9:15am
|
Presentation: Wizards — Google 2017
|
9:25am
|
Presentation: The Planet — Facebook 2017
Mark Mahaney, Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets
|
9:35am
|
Panel: Platform Power
Gene Munster, Managing Director & Sr. Research Analyst, Piper Jaffray
Danny Sullivan, Founding Editor, Marketing Land
Moderator: Geoff Ramsey, Chairman & Cofounder, eMarketer
|
9:50am
|
Roundtable: Best of Frenemies
Dave Finocchio, Founder & CEO, Bleacher Report
Adam Singolda, Founder & CEO, Taboola
Jon Steinberg, Founder & CEO, Cheddar
Moderator: Jason Kint, CEO, DCN
|
10:20am
|
Interview: Innovation Unpacked
Andrew Bosworth, VP of Ads & Business Platform, Facebook
Interviewer: Lara O’Reilly, Senior Editor, Business Insider
|11:05am
|
Presentation: Conversational Commerce — More Than Chit Chat
Barbara Peng, VP, Research, BI Intelligence
|
11:10am
|
Conversation: Smart Bots
Dennis Mortensen, CEO & Founder, x.ai
Michael Roberts, Head of Messenger, Kik Interactive, Inc.
Alex Wellen, Chief Product Officer, CNN
Interviewer: Lara O’Reilly, Senior Editor, Business Insider
|
11:35am
|
Conversation: Get Smart — AI Meets the Real World
David Kenny, General Manager, IBM Watson
Interviewer: Matt Rosoff, West Coast Bureau Chief, Business Insider
|
11:55am
|
CMO Roundtable: From Efficiency to Effectiveness
Raja Rajamannar, CMO, Mastercard
Michelle Wilson, CMO & CRO, WWE
Moderator: Dave Morgan, CEO & Founder, Simulmedia
|
12:25pm
|
Conversation: Futurist
Sheryl Connelly, Corporate Futurist, Ford Motor Company
Interviewer: Cadie Thompson, Senior Editor, Business Insider
|
12:35pm
|
Presentation: The Fourth Horseman
Mark Mahaney, Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets
|
12:45pm
|
Conversation: Amazon Unbundled
Mark Mahaney, Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets
Interviewer: Henry Blodget, Global Editor-in-Chief & CEO, Business Insider
|2:20pm
|
Presentation: Total Immersion
Ted Schilowitz, Futurist, 20th Century Fox
|
2:30pm
|
Roundtable: VR — What Works?
August Bradley Cenname, COO & CMO, Kite & Lightning
Ted Schilowitz, Futurist, 20th Century Fox
Kate Oppenheim, Executive Producer & Partner, m ss ng p eces
Tawnya Crawford, Director, Business Development, Getty Images
Moderator: Steve Kovach, Sr. Correspondent , Business Insider
|
2:55pm
|
Conversation: Brave New Worlds
Maureen Fan, Founder & CEO, Baobab Studios
George Kliavkoff, CEO, Jaunt Inc.
Moderator: Matt Rosoff, West Coast Bureau Chief, Business Insider
|
3:20pm
|
Snapshot: Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts! Epics Go Digital
Susan L. Jurevics, CEO & Board Director, Pottermore
Interviewer: Tina Jordan, Editor-at-Large, Entertainment Weekly
|
3:35pm
|
Snapshot: Star Wars! Epics Go Digital
Mickey Capoferri, Sr. Director Online Content & Programming, Lucasfilm
Interviewer: Steve Kovach, Sr. Correspondent, Business Insider
|4:20pm
|
Conversation: The Future of Sports
Brad Allen, Executive Chairman, NextVR
Maverick Carter, CEO, SpringHill Entertainment & UNINTERRUPTED
David Levy, President, Turner Broadcasting
Interviewer: Alyson Shontell, Editor-in-Chief, US, Business Insider
|
4:50pm
|
Roundtable: Fake News, Filter Bubbles, and Other Perils of the New Media Age
Mike McAvoy, CEO, The Onion
Brian Stelter, Host, Reliable Sources & Sr. Media Correspondent, CNN
Margaret Sullivan, Media Columnist, The Washington Post
Interviewer: Josh Barro, Sr. Editor, Business Insider
|
5:20pm
|
Panel: How We Live
Eight leading-edge millennials
Moderator: Stephanie Retblatt, Chief Brainiac, Smarty Pants
