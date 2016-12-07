WATCH IGNITION: Future of Digital -- Day Three

Here’s the lineup of speakers for Wednesday, December 7th.

9:00am   Kick-off: War of the Worlds

Introduction: Geoff Ramsey, Chairman & Cofounder, eMarketer

9:05am 

Presentation: The Fortress — Apple 2017

Gene Munster, Managing Director & Sr. Research Analyst, Piper Jaffray

9:15am 

Presentation: Wizards — Google 2017
 Danny Sullivan, Founding Editor, Marketing Land

9:25am 

Presentation: The Planet — Facebook 2017

Mark Mahaney, Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets

9:35am 

Panel: Platform Power
Mark Mahaney, Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets

Gene Munster, Managing Director & Sr. Research Analyst, Piper Jaffray

Danny Sullivan, Founding Editor, Marketing Land

Moderator: Geoff Ramsey, Chairman & Cofounder, eMarketer

9:50am 

Roundtable: Best of Frenemies
Mike Dyer, President & Publisher, The Daily Beast

Dave Finocchio, Founder & CEO, Bleacher Report

Adam Singolda, Founder & CEO, Taboola

Jon Steinberg, Founder & CEO, Cheddar

Moderator: Jason Kint, CEO, DCN

10:20am 

Interview: Innovation Unpacked

Andrew Bosworth, VP of Ads & Business Platform, Facebook

Interviewer: Lara O’Reilly, Senior Editor, Business Insider

11:05am  Presentation: Conversational Commerce — More Than Chit Chat

Barbara Peng, VP, Research, BI Intelligence

11:10am  

Conversation: Smart Bots

Dennis Mortensen, CEO & Founder, x.ai

Michael Roberts, Head of Messenger, Kik Interactive, Inc.

Alex Wellen, Chief Product Officer, CNN

Interviewer: Lara O’Reilly, Senior Editor, Business Insider

11:35am 

Conversation: Get Smart — AI Meets the Real World

David Kenny, General Manager, IBM Watson

Interviewer: Matt Rosoff, West Coast Bureau Chief, Business Insider

11:55am 

CMO Roundtable: From Efficiency to Effectiveness

Raja Rajamannar, CMO, Mastercard

Michelle Wilson, CMO & CRO, WWE

Moderator: Dave Morgan, CEO & Founder, Simulmedia

12:25pm 

Conversation: Futurist

Sheryl Connelly, Corporate Futurist, Ford Motor Company

Interviewer: Cadie Thompson, Senior Editor, Business Insider

12:35pm 

Presentation: The Fourth Horseman

Mark Mahaney, Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets

12:45pm 

Conversation: Amazon Unbundled

Mark Mahaney, Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets

Interviewer: Henry Blodget, Global Editor-in-Chief & CEO, Business Insider

2:20pm   Presentation: Total Immersion

Ted Schilowitz, Futurist, 20th Century Fox

2:30pm  

Roundtable: VR — What Works?

August Bradley Cenname, COO & CMO, Kite & Lightning

Ted Schilowitz, Futurist, 20th Century Fox

Kate Oppenheim, Executive Producer & Partner, m ss ng p eces

Tawnya Crawford, Director, Business Development, Getty Images

Moderator: Steve Kovach, Sr. Correspondent , Business Insider

2:55pm 

Conversation: Brave New Worlds

Maureen Fan, Founder & CEO, Baobab Studios

George Kliavkoff, CEO, Jaunt Inc.

Moderator: Matt Rosoff, West Coast Bureau Chief, Business Insider

3:20pm  

Snapshot: Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts! Epics Go Digital

Susan L. Jurevics, CEO & Board Director, Pottermore

Interviewer: Tina Jordan, Editor-at-Large, Entertainment Weekly

3:35pm  

Snapshot: Star Wars! Epics Go Digital

Mickey Capoferri, Sr. Director Online Content & Programming, Lucasfilm

Interviewer: Steve Kovach, Sr. Correspondent, Business Insider

4:20pm  Conversation: The Future of Sports

Brad Allen, Executive Chairman, NextVR

Maverick Carter, CEO, SpringHill Entertainment & UNINTERRUPTED

David Levy, President, Turner Broadcasting

Interviewer: Alyson Shontell, Editor-in-Chief, US, Business Insider

4:50pm 

Roundtable: Fake News, Filter Bubbles, and Other Perils of the New Media Age

Mike McAvoy, CEO, The Onion

Brian Stelter, Host, Reliable Sources & Sr. Media Correspondent, CNN

Margaret Sullivan, Media Columnist, The Washington Post

Interviewer: Josh Barro, Sr. Editor, Business Insider

5:20pm 

Panel: How We Live

Eight leading-edge millennials

Moderator: Stephanie Retblatt, Chief Brainiac, Smarty Pants

 

 

