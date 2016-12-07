WATCH IGNITION: Future of Digital -- Day Three

Welcome to the IGNITION 2016 Livestream – Business Insider’s flagship annual conference in New York City.

Watch here starting at 9am ET:

Here’s the lineup of speakers for Wednesday, December 7th.

9:00am Kick-off: War of the Worlds Introduction: Geoff Ramsey, Chairman & Cofounder, eMarketer 9:05am Presentation: The Fortress — Apple 2017 Gene Munster, Managing Director & Sr. Research Analyst, Piper Jaffray 9:15am Presentation: Wizards — Google 2017

Danny Sullivan, Founding Editor, Marketing Land 9:25am Presentation: The Planet — Facebook 2017 Mark Mahaney, Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets 9:35am Panel: Platform Power

Mark Mahaney, Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets Gene Munster, Managing Director & Sr. Research Analyst, Piper Jaffray Danny Sullivan, Founding Editor, Marketing Land Moderator: Geoff Ramsey, Chairman & Cofounder, eMarketer 9:50am Roundtable: Best of Frenemies

Mike Dyer, President & Publisher, The Daily Beast Dave Finocchio, Founder & CEO, Bleacher Report Adam Singolda, Founder & CEO, Taboola Jon Steinberg, Founder & CEO, Cheddar Moderator: Jason Kint, CEO, DCN 10:20am Interview: Innovation Unpacked Andrew Bosworth, VP of Ads & Business Platform, Facebook Interviewer: Lara O’Reilly, Senior Editor, Business Insider

11:05am Presentation: Conversational Commerce — More Than Chit Chat Barbara Peng, VP, Research, BI Intelligence 11:10am Conversation: Smart Bots Dennis Mortensen, CEO & Founder, x.ai Michael Roberts, Head of Messenger, Kik Interactive, Inc. Alex Wellen, Chief Product Officer, CNN Interviewer: Lara O’Reilly, Senior Editor, Business Insider 11:35am Conversation: Get Smart — AI Meets the Real World David Kenny, General Manager, IBM Watson Interviewer: Matt Rosoff, West Coast Bureau Chief, Business Insider 11:55am CMO Roundtable: From Efficiency to Effectiveness Raja Rajamannar, CMO, Mastercard Michelle Wilson, CMO & CRO, WWE Moderator: Dave Morgan, CEO & Founder, Simulmedia 12:25pm Conversation: Futurist Sheryl Connelly, Corporate Futurist, Ford Motor Company Interviewer: Cadie Thompson, Senior Editor, Business Insider 12:35pm Presentation: The Fourth Horseman Mark Mahaney, Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets 12:45pm Conversation: Amazon Unbundled Mark Mahaney, Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets Interviewer: Henry Blodget, Global Editor-in-Chief & CEO, Business Insider

2:20pm Presentation: Total Immersion Ted Schilowitz, Futurist, 20th Century Fox 2:30pm Roundtable: VR — What Works? August Bradley Cenname, COO & CMO, Kite & Lightning Ted Schilowitz, Futurist, 20th Century Fox Kate Oppenheim, Executive Producer & Partner, m ss ng p eces Tawnya Crawford, Director, Business Development, Getty Images Moderator: Steve Kovach, Sr. Correspondent , Business Insider 2:55pm Conversation: Brave New Worlds Maureen Fan, Founder & CEO, Baobab Studios George Kliavkoff, CEO, Jaunt Inc. Moderator: Matt Rosoff, West Coast Bureau Chief, Business Insider 3:20pm Snapshot: Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts! Epics Go Digital Susan L. Jurevics, CEO & Board Director, Pottermore Interviewer: Tina Jordan, Editor-at-Large, Entertainment Weekly 3:35pm Snapshot: Star Wars! Epics Go Digital Mickey Capoferri, Sr. Director Online Content & Programming, Lucasfilm Interviewer: Steve Kovach, Sr. Correspondent, Business Insider

4:20pm Conversation: The Future of Sports Brad Allen, Executive Chairman, NextVR Maverick Carter, CEO, SpringHill Entertainment & UNINTERRUPTED David Levy, President, Turner Broadcasting Interviewer: Alyson Shontell, Editor-in-Chief, US, Business Insider 4:50pm Roundtable: Fake News, Filter Bubbles, and Other Perils of the New Media Age Mike McAvoy, CEO, The Onion Brian Stelter, Host, Reliable Sources & Sr. Media Correspondent, CNN Margaret Sullivan, Media Columnist, The Washington Post Interviewer: Josh Barro, Sr. Editor, Business Insider 5:20pm Panel: How We Live Eight leading-edge millennials Moderator: Stephanie Retblatt, Chief Brainiac, Smarty Pants

