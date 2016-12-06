WATCH IGNITION: Future of Digital

Welcome to the IGNITION 2016 Livestream – Business Insider’s flagship annual conference in New York City. Watch here starting at 4pm ET:

Here’s the lineup of speakers today.

4:00pm

Interview: Transformer

Mathias Döpfner, Chairman & CEO, Axel Springer SE

Interviewer: Ken Auletta, The New Yorker

4:30pm

Interview: The Critic

Tim Wu, Author, “The Attention Merchants”

Interviewer: Spencer Reiss, Program Director, IGNITION

4:55pm

Interview: The Contender

Tim Armstrong, CEO, AOL

Interviewer: Alyson Shontell, Editor-in-Chief, US, Business Insider

5:20pm

Interview: Change Artist

Arianna Huffington, Founder & CEO, Thrive Global

Interviewer: Henry Blodget, Global Editor-in-Chief & CEO, Business Insider

