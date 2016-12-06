WATCH IGNITION: Future of Digital

4:00pm 

Interview: Transformer
Mathias Döpfner, Chairman & CEO, Axel Springer SE
Interviewer: Ken Auletta, The New Yorker

4:30pm 

Interview: The Critic
Tim Wu, Author, “The Attention Merchants”
Interviewer: Spencer Reiss, Program Director, IGNITION

4:55pm 

Interview: The Contender
Tim Armstrong, CEO, AOL
Interviewer: Alyson Shontell, Editor-in-Chief, US, Business Insider

5:20pm 
Interview: Change Artist
Arianna Huffington, Founder & CEO, Thrive Global
Interviewer: Henry Blodget, Global Editor-in-Chief & CEO, Business Insider

