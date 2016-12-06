WATCH IGNITION: Future of Digital

Welcome to the IGNITION 2016 Livestream – Business Insider’s flagship annual conference in New York City. Watch here starting at 4pm ET:
Here’s the lineup of speakers today.
4:00pm
Interview: Transformer
Mathias Döpfner, Chairman & CEO, Axel Springer SE
Interviewer: Ken Auletta, The New Yorker
4:30pm
Interview: The Critic
Tim Wu, Author, “The Attention Merchants”
Interviewer: Spencer Reiss, Program Director, IGNITION
4:55pm
Interview: The Contender
Tim Armstrong, CEO, AOL
Interviewer: Alyson Shontell, Editor-in-Chief, US, Business Insider
5:20pm
Interview: Change Artist
Arianna Huffington, Founder & CEO, Thrive Global
Interviewer: Henry Blodget, Global Editor-in-Chief & CEO, Business Insider
