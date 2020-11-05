A 23-year-old fighter was given a UFC contract when he scored a brutal front kick KO which crumpled his opponent in an instant

Ignacio Bahamondes scored a conclusive second-round front kick knockout during a Contender Series event Wednesday.

The manner in which the 23-year-old defeated his opponent Edson Gomez was so impressive, he was rewarded with a UFC contract.

Watch the finish right here.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A 23-year-old fighter was given a UFC contract when he scored a front kick knockout so brutal it crumpled his opponent in an instant.

It happened Wednesday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas during the ongoing fourth season of Dana White’s Contender Series â€” an American mixed martial arts promotion separate to the UFC, which is designed to funnel new talent into the world’s leading MMA firm.

Competitors are brought in to compete in individual matches, with the aim of impressing White and earning a UFC contract in the process.

Ignacio Bahamondes was one of four athletes to receive a deal from White, after impressing with a stunning second-round finish in his lightweight match against Edson Gomez.

Both fighters exchanged strikes in the opening round, with Gomez relying more on a counter-attack approach.

However, with height, reach, and skill advantages, Bahamondes upped the pressure in the second and snapped a front kick which kissed Gomez on the face, knocking him down and out for the count.

Watch the satisfying single strike KO here:

With victory, Bahamondes advanced his record to 11 wins (eight knockouts and three decisions) against three losses.

Other Contender Series winners to receive UFC deals were Carlos Ulberg, Luis Saldana, and Jared Vanderaa.

Read more:

Controversial former UFC champion Jon Jones appeared to chase an apparent burglar off his property with a shotgun

UFC confirms Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier’s fight is official, and the Irishman is already predicting a 1st round KO

A Bellator MMA fighter knocked out his opponent with a jumping knee, then mercilessly attacked him with ground-and-pound

‘There’s a good chance’ Khabib Nurmagomedov will make a sensational comeback and fight again, UFC boss Dana White said

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. are annoyed their boxing exhibition will have 2-minute rounds, as they think they’re ‘for women’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.