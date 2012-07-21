WATCH: Iceberg Avalanche Barrels Toward Small Tourist Boat

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

YouTube user Jens Møller was giving an Australian tourist a boat ride to this glacier near Ilulissat, Greenland when things got wild. Around 50 seconds into the video, a huge chunk of the iceberg breaks off and slides into water. 10 seconds later, a massive tidal wave slams into the small boat.

“The beautiful scenery was amazing, but the nature doesn’t care about anyone. That day almost became our last day,” Møller writes.

(via Grist)

