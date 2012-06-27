WATCH: I Tried Out To Be A US Open Ball Girl

The US Open doesn’t start until August 27th, but the USTA already held tryouts for ball boys and girls last week.



I was lucky enough to score an invite to the gruelling tryouts, which meant I had to get ready for a lot of sprinting, throwing, and catching drills. Oh and it just happened to be on the hottest day of the year yet… it was rough.

Watch below to find out what it takes to be a US Open ballperson:

Produced by William Wei

Songs: “Magic Mountain” by Jahzzar & “Make It Drums” by Daedelus

