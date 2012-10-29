Watch Hurricane Sandy Live From Every Corner Of New York!

Hurricane Sandy has yet to make landfall, but parts of the East Coast are already beginning to feel its effects.
Mayor Michael Bloomberg has ordered a mandatory evacuation of New York City’s low-lying “Zone A” and is telling everyone to stay indoors and off the beaches.
Climate Adaptation’s Michael Cote has pulled together a list of webcams from around New York City, New Jersey, Long Island and Virginia Beach so we can watch Hurricane Sandy unleash her fury on roads, buildings and trees from the safety of our own homes.
Coney Island
Brooklyn Bridge
Statue of Liberty
Downtown Manhattan
Wall Street Bull
Times Square
The Bronx
79th Street Boat Basin
Long Island, Gilgo Beach
Jersey Shore, Seaside Heights
