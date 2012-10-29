Watch Hurricane Sandy Live From Every Corner Of New York!

Hurricane Sandy has yet to make landfall, but parts of the East Coast are already beginning to feel its effects.



Mayor Michael Bloomberg has ordered a mandatory evacuation of New York City’s low-lying “Zone A” and is telling everyone to stay indoors and off the beaches.

Climate Adaptation’s Michael Cote has pulled together a list of webcams from around New York City, New Jersey, Long Island and Virginia Beach so we can watch Hurricane Sandy unleash her fury on roads, buildings and trees from the safety of our own homes.

Coney Island

WATCH THE LIVE VIDEO

Photo: EarthCam



Brooklyn Bridge

WATCH THE LIVE VIDEO

Photo: EarthCam

Statue of Liberty

WATCH THE LIVE VIDEO

Photo: EarthCam

Downtown Manhattan

WATCH THE LIVE VIDEO

Wall Street Bull

WATCH THE LIVE VIDEO

Photo: EarthCam

Times Square

WATCH THE LIVE VIDEO

Photo: EarthCam

The Bronx

WATCH THE LIVE VIDEO

Photo: justin.tv

79th Street Boat Basin

WATCH THE LIVE VIDEO

Photo: Dropcam

Long Island, Gilgo Beach

WATCH THE LIVE VIDEO

Photo: Bunger Surf



Jersey Shore, Seaside Heights

WATCH THE LIVE VIDEO

Virginia Beach

WATCH THE LIVE VIDEO

