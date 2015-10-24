Watch Hurricane Patricia slam into a Mexican beach as a Category 5 hurricane

Hurricane Patricia is currently the strongest hurricane ever recorded in the Western Hemisphere. Some have even said it should be designated a Category 7 — on a scale that only goes to 5.

The storm is bringing high wind, heavy rain, and an incredible storm surge to the Western Mexican coast. Currently, it’s projected to make landfall as a Category 5 hurricane around midnight on Friday or early Saturday morning in the Mexican state of Jalisco, according to the National Weather Service.

The winds inside the hurricane are currently blowing steadily at about 200 miles per hour. The National Weather Service is calling it “extremely dangerous.” There will be large amounts of rain — up to 20 inches in some places — and a potential storm surge of more than a dozen feet that could devastate coastal areas.

The sky off of the city of Ixtapa, a small city in Western Mexico is already looking ominous in the webcam footage below:

Luckily, the resort area of Ixtapa will likely see heavy rainfall, but it’s not under a hurricane watch as of Friday afternoon.

Here are a few more streams from areas that might be more affected by the storm.

Downtown Guadalajara’s La Minerva monument:

Colima:

Another livestream, hosted by EarthCam, shows the beach from the small fishing village of La Manzanilla. Here’s what it looked like at 3:30 pm local time on Friday. Watch it at the link above:



You can keep track of Hurricane Patricia by visiting NOAA’s National Hurricane Center website.

(h/t: We found the Ixtapa livestream on Digg.)

