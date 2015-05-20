Watch Hugh Jackman teach Jimmy Fallon how to eat Vegemite

Vegemite. Is there a product that is more Australian?

Last week Jimmy Fallon tried eating the salty spread for the first time. It wasn’t pretty. Like many other foreigners, Fallon squirmed and grimaced on his first bite.

This did not impress Hugh Jackman (probably the next most Australian product we have).

Jackman saw Fallon’s segment and went to the New York studio to set the record straight.

“I’ve got a bit of a bone to pick with you, mate,” Jackman said to Fallon, “you were talking a bit of smack last week about Vegemite.”

“You didn’t eat it the right way,” Jackman said.

Jackman proceed to serve it the local way – hot toast, butter and of course Vegemite – used sparingly.

“It’s not like Nutella where you scoop it on. It’s refined,” Jackman continued, thinly spreading the Vegemite onto a piece of toast. “See this? Maximum Vegemite.”

And Fallon?

“Oh, much better,” he said, “I get it.”

See the Vegemite 101 lesson below.

Now watch what happens when American kids try Vegemite for the first time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.