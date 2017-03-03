This is how huge wind turbine blades are transported through mountains

Transporting wind turbine blades up windy mountain roads requires an advanced truck and some very skilled drivers.

CIMC Vehicles recorded a journey up Baoding mountain in China which is 1,312 feet high.

The company’s trucks were carrying wind turbine blades that weighed 80-tonnes and were 172 feet long.

In order to navigate the mountain’s sharp corners the trucks needed to pivot the blades to fit the gaps.

It is incredible to watch.

Produced by Leon Siciliano.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.