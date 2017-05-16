YouTubers are drilling holes in iPhones to turn them into $5 fidget spinners

This is a fidget spinner, which is the hottest toy craze right now. One toy analyst believes that these spinning trinkets might be a $US500 million market this year.

Now YouTubers have come up with tricks to turn broken iPhones and other smartphones into fidget spinners. The trick is drilling a hole in the phone and adding a ball bearing. Don’t forget to take the battery out first, unless you want your fidget spinner to explode.

Over the weekend, EverythingApplePro turned four different iPhones into fidget spinners using a power drill:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

He may have been inspired by Dylan Kowalski, who posed his iPhone spinner two weeks ago, only he cut his iPhone in half first:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.