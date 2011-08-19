How Teddy Roosevelt Brought The Republican Convention To Tampa

Photo: youtube

The Republican National Convention will be held in Tampa Bay, Fla., next year, thanks in part to the dynamic duo of former president Theodore Roosevelt and former governor Charlie Crist.Sort of.



In a promotional video used to land the RNC gig, an actor portraying an exuberant Roosevelt extols the benefits of hosting the convention in Tampa, noting the city’s amenities as well as it’s location in a battleground state.

About halfway through, Crist pops in with a more sober, straightforward pitch.

