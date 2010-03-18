Watch How Magazine Features Can Look Like Incredible Mini-Movies On The iPad

Magazines and newspapers are still trying to figure out how to make money off Apple’s iPad by either charging for applications or rope in high-paying advertisers to appear alongside their content.



In the meantime, they are spending a lot of time and money finding dazzling new ways ways to shuffle their content onto a tablet device.

Here’s one example sent to us by Alexx Henry Photography for VIVmag, a completely digital magazine. Along with co-directors Cory Strassburger and Ming Hsiung, they produced a motion magazine cover and feature spread for the bimonthly women’s title distributed by Zinio.

They produced some incredible graphics for a “Your Worst Sex Fears: Banished!” feature, but also looks much more expensive to produce than traditional slideshow or print content. We asked Alexx Henry and VIVmag how much producing the content costs, but haven’t heard back yet. We’ll post here if they do.

Earlier this month, VIV released a sponsored study called “The Case For Advertising In Digital Magazines.”

Watch the demo:



VIV Mag Interactive Feature Spread – iPad Demo from Alexx Henry on Vimeo.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes making-of video here:



VIV Mag Featurette: A Digital Magazine Motion Cover and Feature for the iPad from Alexx Henry on Vimeo.

