Google Releases Two Charming Ads For Chrome

Google has put out two new viral ads for their Chrome browser.



Both are beautifully shot and show off the ease-of-use of Chrome. The “Google Chrome Extensions” video uses literal images to show what their browser can do. A tweeting bird on the corner of the computer screen stands for “Get Twitter updates in your browser.”



The other ad, “Translate for Google Chrome,” has clandestine figures literally turning the spanish word “comprender” into “understand.”



