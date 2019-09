Here’s another great gem we just found in the big SEC document dump on Madoff. It concerns the independent fraud investigator Harry Markopolos, who tried for years and years and years to blow the whistle but tno avail. How were his efforts viewed in the SEC? Basically, they dismissed him as an anti-Bush crank.



