Showtime Releases The First Two Episodes Of 'Homeland' Season 4 Free Online

Kirsten Acuna
Homeland poster season 4Jim Fiscus/ShowtimeClaire Danes returns as Carrie Mathison.

Showtime’s hit series “Homeland” returned to TV Sunday night with two back-to-back episodes for its season 4 premiere.

If you don’t have the cable channel and want to tune in, Showtime released the two episodes online free for anyone to watch.

It’s a smart move to gain viewer interest in the premium network and to prevent pirated episodes of the show from spreading online.

Check them out below.

