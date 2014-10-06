Showtime Releases The First Two Episodes Of 'Homeland' Season 4 Free Online

Jim Fiscus/ShowtimeClaire Danes returns as Carrie Mathison.
Showtime’s hit series “Homeland” returned to TV Sunday night with two back-to-back episodes for its season 4 premiere.
If you don’t have the cable channel and want to tune in, Showtime released the two episodes online free for anyone to watch.
It’s a smart move to gain viewer interest in the premium network and to prevent pirated episodes of the show from spreading online.
Check them out below.
