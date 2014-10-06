Showtime Releases The First Two Episodes Of 'Homeland' Season 4 Free Online

Jim Fiscus/Showtime Claire Danes returns as Carrie Mathison.

Showtime’s hit series “Homeland” returned to TV Sunday night with two back-to-back episodes for its season 4 premiere.

If you don’t have the cable channel and want to tune in, Showtime released the two episodes online free for anyone to watch.

It’s a smart move to gain viewer interest in the premium network and to prevent pirated episodes of the show from spreading online.

Check them out below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

