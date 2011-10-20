Check It Out: There's Something Changing In The Market Right Now

You can dismiss this, but you should take note:



Banks are ripping higher again today, after Morgan Stanley’s earnings. Its up 5%.

Goldman is up another 1.5%

The homebuilder ETF is up another 0.7% after the strong new home sales, and in fact that ETF is up over 23% from its October 3 low.

Meanwhile, the perennial market darling Apple, is down over 4%.

You can dismiss all this, and say it’s a blip or whatever. Or you can wonder if the market is shifting, and the old trends are starting to (as they eventually must) change.

