Watch History: First Ever 360 Frontflip On A Dirtbike

This has been a progressive 6 months for the action sports industry. New tricks in snowboarding, surfing, and now, freestyle motocross. (Freestyle motocross is a variation of motocross where riders attempt stunts. Think Evel Knievel on 10 Monster Energy Drinks)



On March 2nd, Australian Mark Monea landed the world’s first 360 frontflip on a motocross bike: dubbing it the “Carry On”. He pulled the stunt at industry legend Cam Sinclair’s FMX (Freestyle motocross) park outside of Melbourne, Australia. Monea is a mechanic by trade, and has only been riding freestyle motocross for a few years now. In fact, he had never competed in a FMX event in his life.

He perfected the trick after weeks of trying a straight front flip in to a foam pit without any luck. Building up from a BMX Bicycle, to a mini-bike, and finally on a full sized Honda CRF250, the straight front flip just wasn’t working out. Every time he was in the air, the flip would tweak around. Monea says he was more confused than anything else, he thought he was doing a straight flip.

After a few weeks in the foam pit, Monea took it to the full ramp. He hit a 51ft metal kicker and landed the 360 frontflip on his first attmpt (see video below). He is recognised as the first person to attempt a spinning frontflip, and was given the honour of naming the trick. He calls it: “The Carry On”.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Congrats to Mark Monea creating the ‘Carry On’.

