Watch Hillary Clinton's Putin Impression

Jim Watson/Reuters U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers remarks during a news conference at the U.S. Consulate in Vladivostok, September 9, 2012.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton offered up her impression of Russian President Vladimir Putin while speaking at an event in Canada on Wednesday.

Clinton, who is widely seen as the Democratic front-runner in the 2016 presidential election, imitated Putin’s voice while comparing the US presidential process to Russia’s. She described a mock conversation Putin had with himself about becoming president again after initially leaving office.

“Excellent, excellent idea,” she said in an approximation of the Russian leader’s voice.

Putin controversially returned to his country’s highest office in 2012 after a period as prime minister.

Clinton was speaking at a series hosted by the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

Watch Clinton’s Putin impression via the link below:

