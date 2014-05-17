Watch The Highlights Of Idaho's Bizarre GOP Governor's Debate

YouTube Harley Brown and Walt Bayes

On Wednesday, four Republicans running for governor in Idaho faced off in one of the best political debates of all time. It included references to a “turd in a punch bowl,” “bondage-type people” who are “picking up strangers at night,” John Wayne, the “evil spirits that are behind the feds,” and dire predictions of coming earthquakes.

In addition to incumbent Gov. Butch Otter, the field of candidates includes a biker named Harley Brown who describes the “overarching theme” of his campaign as “FREEDOM FROM POLITICAL CORRECTNESS” and an epically bearded man named Walt Bayes who is focused on stopping abortion. Naturally, Brown and Bayes were wildly quotable and the debate has become something of a viral sensation. Brown summed up the proceedings in one of his great quips.

“You have your choice folks, a cowboy, a curmudgeon, a biker, or a normal guy,” Brown said. “Take your pick.”

Luckily, on Thursday, a YouTuber made a two minute highlight reel showing the debate’s finest moments. You can watch it below or view the whole thing here.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.