WATCH: Herman Cain Has A Plan To Save Detroit

In advance of tonight’s presidential debate in Michigan, presidential candidate Herman Cain has released a new video reminding supporters that he has a plan to revive Detroit and other economically depressed cities.



The video is a far cry from Cain’s viral campaign ads. It features appropriately grim images of Detroit, combined with clips of Cain at a rally in Detroit last month, where he outlined his “Opportunity Zone” plan to drive economic growth in low-income communities. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s, Alveda King, also makes a cameo to voice support for Cain’s plan.

So what is the Opportunity Zone plan exactly?

Like Cain’s other proposals, the plan is pretty vague. But the gist is that it would designate certain inner-city communities as “Opportunity” or “Empowerment” Zones — businesses and residents located in the zones would be eligible for payroll and other tax deductions, which are otherwise not included in Cain’s 9-9-9 plan.

Under Cain’s plan, the “zones” would basically be a conservative fantasy — there would be no unions, no minimum wage laws, school vouchers, and business people could petition to get rid of any regulations or permitting laws they deem cumbersome.

The new web spot suggests that the plan will be a key talking point for the candidate in the debate, which will focus on the candidates’ plans for economic growth. If the “9-9-9” madness of the last economic debate was any indication, we will be talking about the Opportunity Zones for quite a while after tonight.

