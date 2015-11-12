WATCH: Here's what it's like to fly first class with Emirates from New Zealand to Australia

The bar in first class on the Emirates Airbus A380. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images.

If you can only afford luxury in small doses, the Emirates flight between Auckland and Sydney is perhaps you best chance to try life as a one per center in first class.

Blogger NeverNotFlying has just posted this video of the experience, which includes Dom Perigon 2005, Hennessy Paradis, a three course meal with matching wines and all the fussing you’d expect from first class, including a 5 minute shower and minibar beside your seat.

For $A1,220, it doesn’t seem like a bad way to spend 3 hours and your money.

Watch what happens below. You’ll find more NeverNotFlying video reviews here.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

