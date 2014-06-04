WATCH: Here's How To Act Like A Faithful Apple User During The Company's Next Announcement

All around the world Apple has a band of loyal followers who hang on the company’s every word, count down to each announcement and line up outside shops for days, no matter the weather, when new products are launched.

In case you’re new to the Apple scene, Slackatory has put together a video on how you should behave during the tech giant’s next announcement which is scheduled for later this year.

While it is a joke, it isn’t too far from reality for some.

