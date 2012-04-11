Watch This 'Titanic 3D' Parody Trailer With Michael Bay Explosions and Stormtroopers

James Cameron spent $18 million for the 3D re-release of “Titanic.” Big mistake.



Instead, he should have assigned George Lucas, Michael Bay and Lost‘s J.J. Abrams to reimagine his blockbuster.

See what their masterpiece may have looked like complete with sea monsters, incessant explosions and, of course, storm troopers in this hilarious parody trailer.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

