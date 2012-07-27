WATCH: Here's Why Matthew McConaughey Just Lost 16 Pounds For An Upcoming Role

Matthew McConaughey is the slimmest he’s been since high school.



And it isn’t because the newlywed has his hands full with two young children and another on the way.

McConaughey’s dramatic weightloss is for an upcoming role in “The Dallas Buyer’s Club,” in which the actor will play electrician Ron Woodroof, who contracts AIDS in 1986 and subsequently delves into the world of unapproved HIV drugs.

See how McConaughey lost the weight in the below PopSugar video.

