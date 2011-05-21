And This Is What The Rapture Will Actually Look Like

Photo: Courtesy of Cloud10Entertainment

This trailer for Left Behind: The Movie offers a pretty good preview of the pandemonium that will happen after all of the born-again Christians disappear tomorrow.The 2000 film stars Kirk Cameron as Buck Williams, an award-winning journalist who gets left behind in Israel after the The Rapture, and tells the story of what happens in the chaos that follows The Rapture. In the scramble to figure out what happened, a Romanian politician, who also happens to be the Antichrist, takes over as Secretary General of the United Nations and promises peace.



The movie is the first in a trilogy, based on the Left Behind series of 16 best-selling novels, four of which made it to the top of the New York Times bestsellers list. The Left Behind franchise also includes graphic novels, CDs, two video games and a young adult book series, Left Behind: The Kids. There are also political and military spin-off series.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.