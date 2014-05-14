WATCH: Here's A Pensioner Tearing Strips Off Prime Minister Tony Abbott About The Budget

Aussie pensioner Vilma tells PM Tony Abbott what she thinks about the 2014 federal budget. Image: Screenshot.

It’s the morning after budget night and many Australians are angry about how its contents are going to affect them.

There are widespread cuts to the health, welfare and education systems, with low earners, families, and the young and old all copping a hit in the government’s plan to rein in spending and return the budget to surplus by around 2020.

Appearing on Channel Ten’s Wake Up breakfast show today, pensioner Vilma challenged Prime Minister Tony Abbott to meet his pensioner constituents and was livid about the budget’s impact on older Australians.

Here’s the video, which has been doing the rounds this morning. She really goes him.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

