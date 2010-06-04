THE CAP IS NOW IN PLACE: SEE THE MOST DRAMATIC MOMENTS YET

Welcome, we’re following tonight’s dramatic action moment by moment. The most recent images are at the top.
11:35: Here’s one last shot for the night, which we caution, will look horrible, but we don’t yet know what it means. It can be found at the video feed on this link.
Photo: BP
Update 10:49: There aren’t many new images from BP right now. This is the main on they’re showing, and it’s not that active. It may be until morning until we learn more.
Photo: BP
Update 10:41: For some perspective on what’s going on, and why oil is leaking out the top (initially) of the LMRP, see this video put out by BP.
Update 10:36: No new images for a while. It’s been speculated that what looks like a fire is in fact some kind of particle hydrates under extreme heat.
Update 10:16: A closeup reveals that this is DEFINITELY a fire:
Photo: BP
Update: 10:05 Another camera angle is showing fire!
BP
Update 9:58: It appears this is the view we’re going to be stuck with for a while. Apparently, while it appears that oil is gushing from straight out of the top of the top hat, in fact this will change when they turn on the pumps. But there’s a lot leaking. This won’t fix it fully, no matter how successful.
Photo: BP
Update 9:53: This appears to be mud shooting straight out of the top of the top hat.
Photo: BP
Update 9:49: More violent mud…
Photo: BP
Update 9:44 A shot from above the top hat, showing it completely enveloped in mud.
Photo: BP
Update 9:41: It looks as though the mud is flowing right out from the top of the top hat.
Photo: BP
Update 9:37: More signs of mud flowing like crazy.
Photo: BP
Update 9:35: This is from a few minutes ago, when the top hat was clearly a few feet besides the big leak.
Photo: BP
Update 9:30: There’s still clearly an open gusher as of 9:30, as seen here, so the docking hasn’t gone smoothly just yet.
Photo: BP
Update 9:24: Some really arresting images from BP of what appears to be the LMRP “docking” if you will with the riser.
Photo: BP
Update 9:15: It’s not embeddable, but this camera angle on BP’s site has some nice shots of the LMRP.
Update 9:06: The feed below is back but with a different camera angle. Will keep monitoring.
Update 8:52: The feed seems to have disappeared, just as it was getting low down there. If we can find another feed, we’ll embed. You can also see other camera angles here.
Update 8:42: Still no gusher in sight. If you get bored watching a silent video, we highly suggest playing Strauss’ The Blue Danube in the background. It’s perfect.
Update 8:16: The LMRP continues to descend, and it’s hard to get a sense of how far down it is, though we’re eager to see once it gets near enough to the leak to see the gushing oil.
Original post: If you can’t pull your eyes away, we strongly recommend you watch the BP live cam right now, as it shows the all-crucial LMRP being maneuvered. Grab a drink and enjoy.
Watch live streaming video from wkrg_oil_spill at livestream.com
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.