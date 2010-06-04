THE CAP IS NOW IN PLACE: SEE THE MOST DRAMATIC MOMENTS YET

Welcome, we’re following tonight’s dramatic action moment by moment. The most recent images are at the top.



11:35: Here’s one last shot for the night, which we caution, will look horrible, but we don’t yet know what it means. It can be found at the video feed on this link.

Photo: BP

Update 10:49: There aren’t many new images from BP right now. This is the main on they’re showing, and it’s not that active. It may be until morning until we learn more.

Photo: BP

Update 10:41: For some perspective on what’s going on, and why oil is leaking out the top (initially) of the LMRP, see this video put out by BP.

Update 10:36: No new images for a while. It’s been speculated that what looks like a fire is in fact some kind of particle hydrates under extreme heat.

Update 10:16: A closeup reveals that this is DEFINITELY a fire:

Photo: BP

Update: 10:05 Another camera angle is showing fire!