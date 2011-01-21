WATCH: Here Is The Super Bowl Ad For The Cheating Website That Fox Rejected

For the second year in a row the website Ashley Madison has had its ad turned down by the Super Bowl powers that be.



Ashley Madison, you may or may not be aware, is the online dating service for people trying to have affairs.

The Standards and Practices division at Fox “has deemed the Ashley Madison spot is not acceptable to air on FOX.” Agree? Watch below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s A Primer On Ashley Madison, The Business That Helps You Cheat On Your Wife

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.