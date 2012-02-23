WATCH: Here Are Will Ferrell's 10 Best Sports Moments

Recently, the New Orleans Hornets had Will Ferrell introduce the lineups for a game against the Chicago Bulls [SEE WILL FERRELL INTRODUCE THE HORNETS AND BULLS HERE]. And as funny as that was, it was just the latest foray by Ferrell into the sports world.
TSN in Canada recently put together a compilation of Ferrell’s 10 best moments in sports.
Here is the video…
