WATCH: Here Are Will Ferrell's 10 Best Sports Moments

Recently, the New Orleans Hornets had Will Ferrell introduce the lineups for a game against the Chicago Bulls [SEE WILL FERRELL INTRODUCE THE HORNETS AND BULLS HERE]. And as funny as that was, it was just the latest foray by Ferrell into the sports world.



TSN in Canada recently put together a compilation of Ferrell’s 10 best moments in sports.

Here is the video…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.