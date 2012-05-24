7 Vicious Fouls That Show You Why This Is The Dirtiest NBA Playoffs In Years

Photo: @cjzero
The chippy Heat-Pacers series boiled over last night in game 5, as three flagrant fouls were called in a lopsided Heat win.The 2012 playoffs have been full of flagrants, and so far we’ve seen blood drawn, near-brawls and concussion-like symptoms after the NBA’s dirtiest plays.
Kobe Bryant misses the ball and hits Kenneth Faried squarely on the side of the head in this first-round series
In game 5 of the Lakers-Thunder series, Metta World Peace got called for a flagrant foul on Thabo Sefalosha for this innocuous-looking block attempt
Tyler Hansbrough drew the first of three flagrants in Game 5 of the Heat-Pacers series by whacking Dwyane Wade
Of course, none of these fouls compare to Kevin McHale's clothesline of Kurt Rambis in the 1984 NBA Finals between the Celtics and Lakers. McHale wasn't even given a technical foul during the brawl that ensued.
