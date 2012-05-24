7 Vicious Fouls That Show You Why This Is The Dirtiest NBA Playoffs In Years

Nicholas Schwartz
The chippy Heat-Pacers series boiled over last night in game 5, as three flagrant fouls were called in a lopsided Heat win.The 2012 playoffs have been full of flagrants, and so far we’ve seen blood drawn, near-brawls and concussion-like symptoms after the NBA’s dirtiest plays. 

LeBron James runs into a hard Tyson Chandler screen in game 1 of the Heat-Knicks series

LeBron went rolling around on the floor after the foul

Kobe Bryant misses the ball and hits Kenneth Faried squarely on the side of the head in this first-round series

Faried appeared to be seeing stars after the contact

In game 5 of the Lakers-Thunder series, Metta World Peace got called for a flagrant foul on Thabo Sefalosha for this innocuous-looking block attempt

Dwyane Wade ignited the Heat-Pacer series in game two with this shoulder barge on Darren Collison

Tyler Hansbrough drew the first of three flagrants in Game 5 of the Heat-Pacers series by whacking Dwyane Wade

Udonis Haslem retaliates with a two-handed axe chop on Hansbrough

In the closing minutes, reserve Dexter Pittman throws an elbow at Lance Stephenson's throat

Stephenson had this to say on Twitter following the game:

Pittman got me good. My shoulder feel like its broke but I'm ok everyone let's go Pacers game 6

Of course, none of these fouls compare to Kevin McHale's clothesline of Kurt Rambis in the 1984 NBA Finals between the Celtics and Lakers. McHale wasn't even given a technical foul during the brawl that ensued.

