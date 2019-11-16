You could earn $1,000 to binge-watch Hallmark Christmas movies

Hasloo Group Production Studio/Shutterstock You could get paid $US1000 to watch Christmas movies.

A tech company, Century Link, will pay one person $US1,000 to binge Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel leading up to the holiday.

For the chance to win, you’ll need to fill out a short application about why you’re the perfect person for the job.

All the winner has to do is watch 24 Christmas movies in 12 days, and write about them on social media.

If your dream job is getting paid to stay inside and watch movies, you’re in luck.

Tech company Century Link is choosing one lucky person to receive $US1,000 for the important task of watching and critiquing 24 Hallmark Christmas movies leading up to December 25.

To apply, you’ll need to explain why you’re the perfect fit for the job. Century Link recommends making a short video “showcasing your Christmas spirit,” for a better shot at winning. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, love Christmas, and be willing to document the movie-watching process on social media.

Century Link will create the perfect movie setting for the winner. It will provide access to Hallmark movies, plus hot cocoa, Christmas cookies, a string of fairy lights, a mini Christmas tree, and “More Hallmark swag than you could ever need.”

If this chance sounds too good to pass up, apply here.

