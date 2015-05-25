Watch Guy Sebastian do Australia proud, taking out 5th place at Eurovision

Photo: Nigel Treblin/ Getty Images.

“Good evening Europe and good morning Australia!”

The 60th Eurovision Song Contest which took place yesterday in Vienna featured electro-pop, special effects and confusion as to how Australia ended up in the European song contest.

But Australia came in fifth at the iconic competition — coming ahead of 22 European countries.

The wildcard entry represented by former Australian Idol winner Guy Sebastian racked up a total of 196 points with the pop number “Tonight Again”.

The hit struck a chord with Swedes who awarded Australia with 12 points along with hosting nation Austria, home to last year’s winner Conchita Wurst.

It was a close race between Sweden, Russia and Italy but Sweden’s Måns Zelmerlöw took out the winning title on 365 points with “Heroes”.

The high-profile European music contest which pulls in an estimated 180 million viewers has inspired a cult following in Australia which was given a one-off invitation to participate this year.

Watch Guy Sebastian’s Eurovision performance below:

